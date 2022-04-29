Saints and Sounds Suspended in Seventh Tied at Three
April 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The game was delayed by an hour and seven minutes and then the St. Paul Saints and Nashville Sounds played through rain for most of Friday night at CHS Field. Play was finally halted in the top of the seventh inning with the score tied at three. The two teams will resume Friday night's game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and then play the regularly scheduled game, a nine inning contest, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the resumed game.
Jon Singleton got the Sounds on the board first in the second with a solo homer to right, his fifth of the season, to make it 1-0.
Brice Turang came calling for the Sounds in the third. After a walk to Andruw Monasterio, two batters later Turang hit a two-run homer to right, his second of the season, increasing the lead to 3-0.
The Saints battled back getting a run in the fourth on a Jake Cave single followed by an RBI double from Daniel Robertson to make it 3-1.
In the bottom of the sixth the Saints tied it as Cave once again started the inning with a single. With one out, Jermaine Palacios singled Cave to second. Elliot Soto doubled them both home tying the game at three.
In the regularly scheduled game on Saturday the Saints send RHP Jake Faria (0-0, 4.76) to the mound against Sounds RHP Dylan File (1-0, 4.50). The game can be seen on FOX9 Plus and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 29, 2022
- Saints and Sounds Suspended in Seventh Tied at Three - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Offense Silenced in Game Four - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds, Saints Suspended After Six Innings - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Sweep Twinbill in Moosic - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Drop both Ends of Double Dip to Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Walk All over Norfolk in 8-0 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Could Not Keep up with Worcester in 8-6 Slugfest - Buffalo Bisons
- Duran Nearly Hits for Cycle, WooSox Pound Season High in Hits - Worcester Red Sox
- Leblanc, Fortes Lead Jumbo Shrimp to 7-4 Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Late Comeback Push Falls Short - Durham Bulls
- Castillo Fans Five, Bats Lose 8-4 - Louisville Bats
- Tides Blanked by Stripers in 8-0 Defeat - Norfolk Tides
- Liberatore Dominates Yet Again in Victory over Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Mets Top Wings, 6-4, Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Roars Ahead Late and Grabs 6-4 Win on Friday Night in Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-10) at Iowa Cubs (11-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- April 29 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Youth Baseball Camps Are Back at Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- NEPA Crane & Hauling Joining First Responder Friday Efforts - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Lester Lumbers up in Mud Hens Triumph over Storm Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Martin Continues to Mash But Indians Fall to I-Cubs, 7-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Skewer the 'Shrimp 12-5 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Sotillet Shines in Relief During First 2022 Appearance in Omaha But the Chasers Drop Third in a Row - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Saints and Sounds Suspended in Seventh Tied at Three
- Saints Give up Four Long Balls, Give Game Home Win Streak Snapped in 6-2 Loss to Sounds
- Protestors Welcome to Cross the River to CHS Field on Friday Night
- Lewis' 10th Inning Walk-Off Single, Saints Pitching, Lead to 3-2 Win over Sounds
- Saints Get Win for State of Minnesota over Tennessee Team, 4-1 over Nashville Sounds