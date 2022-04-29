Saints and Sounds Suspended in Seventh Tied at Three

ST. PAUL, MN - The game was delayed by an hour and seven minutes and then the St. Paul Saints and Nashville Sounds played through rain for most of Friday night at CHS Field. Play was finally halted in the top of the seventh inning with the score tied at three. The two teams will resume Friday night's game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and then play the regularly scheduled game, a nine inning contest, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the resumed game.

Jon Singleton got the Sounds on the board first in the second with a solo homer to right, his fifth of the season, to make it 1-0.

Brice Turang came calling for the Sounds in the third. After a walk to Andruw Monasterio, two batters later Turang hit a two-run homer to right, his second of the season, increasing the lead to 3-0.

The Saints battled back getting a run in the fourth on a Jake Cave single followed by an RBI double from Daniel Robertson to make it 3-1.

In the bottom of the sixth the Saints tied it as Cave once again started the inning with a single. With one out, Jermaine Palacios singled Cave to second. Elliot Soto doubled them both home tying the game at three.

In the regularly scheduled game on Saturday the Saints send RHP Jake Faria (0-0, 4.76) to the mound against Sounds RHP Dylan File (1-0, 4.50). The game can be seen on FOX9 Plus and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

