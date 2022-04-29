Iowa Offense Silenced in Game Four

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (11-10) dropped the fourth game of the series to the Indianapolis Indians (11-10) by a score of 8-1, Friday at Principal Park.

Indianapolis broke the scoreless tie in the third inning on an RBI single from Mason Martin. Ji-Hwan Bae hit a solo home run in the fifth, extending their lead to 2-0.

Cody Bolton and Cam Alldred kept Iowa off the board, combining to throw 5.1 three-hit innings. Together, they walked two batters and struck out five.

It all unraveled for Iowa in the sixth inning, when Indianapolis scored four runs, due in large part to a bases-loaded walk and two wild pitches. They added two more in the top of the ninth, growing their lead to 8-0.

Eric Handhold and Brad Case kept the shutout intact until the bottom of the ninth, when Esteban Quiroz knocked in a run with an RBI single. Case would record the final two outs of the inning and complete the 8-1 victory, tying the series at two games apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Dixon Machado notched three more hits tonight, raising his average to .297 on the year.

- In his second start of the year, Matt Dermody spun 4.2 innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits including one home run. He walked two and struck out three in the outing.

- Ji-Hwan Bae went 5-for-6 with three runs scored, two doubles and a home run out of the leadoff spot for Indianapolis tonight.

- Iowa walked 10 batters tonight, including one with the bases loaded. They entered the game tied for third in walks in the International League with 73. Every pitcher for Iowa tonight walked at least one batter.

Iowa and Indianapolis are set to play game five of the six-game series tomorrow night at Principal Park, with first pitch set for 6:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

