Youth Baseball Camps Are Back at Coca-Cola Park

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Signups are now underway for the 2022 Youth Baseball Camp presented by Capital BlueCross! Make sure to sign up early because each camp is limited to 110 children, and each is expected to sell out!

The camps will run from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for all days of the session. Boys and girls of all skill levels will have the chance to learn baseball and fundamentals from future stars of the Philadelphia Phillies. Each day, members of the IronPigs coaching staff and select IronPigs players will teach the basics of the game and help all campers become better ballplayers!

2022 Camp Dates:

Camp #1 ($165/camper): Ages 7-9 only (June 21-23)

Camp #2 ($165/camper): Ages 10-12 only (August 3-5)

In addition to meeting and playing with IronPigs players, each camper will receive a daily lunch, two tickets to a selected IronPigs game during the camp (Camp #1, June 23 & Camp #2, August 3), and an official IronPigs Youth Baseball Camp T-shirt!

For more information, please contact Mike Ianniello at mianniello@ironpigsbaseball.com or (610) 841-1213. The 2022 Youth Baseball Camp is presented by Capital BlueCross.

