RailRiders Drop both Ends of Double Dip to Lehigh Valley
April 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Friday. Phillip Evans and Armando Alvarez each hit their first home runs of the season for the RailRiders.
Luis Gil got the start for the RailRiders in game one and allowed three runs over four innings with five strikeouts. Michael Mariot opposed him and pitched five innings of three-run ball for Lehigh Valley. The IronPigs jumped out to an early 2-0 advantage after solo home runs from Darick Hall and Dustin Peterson in the first.
All of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's game one offense came in the opening frame as they took a 3-2 lead. After back-to-back singles by Estevan Florial and Oswald Peraza to lead off the inning, Ronald Guzmán drove in the RailRiders' first run with a sacrifice fly to center. That was followed by a two-run home run by Evans, his first of the season.
Lehigh Valley then tied the score on a run-scoring double from Hall in the third. Two innings later, they took a 6-3 lead on a two-run double from Peterson and a wild pitch. The IronPigs added five more runs to their lead in the sixth and seventh innings and took the game 11-3. Hall finished the contest 4-for-5 with four RBI for Lehigh Valley.
Michael Mariot (1-0) got the win in his fifth start of the season for the IronPigs. Braden Bristo (0-1) suffered the loss for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
In game two, JP Sears made his second start for the RailRiders and allowed one run over 2.1 innings with four strikeouts. As they did in the first game, the RailRiders grabbed an early lead in the night cap. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 first inning lead after four walks. That was a trend that continued as SWB batters walked 11 times in game two.
Lehigh Valley jumped in front in the third courtesy of a two-out, two-run single by Jorge Bonifacio, making it 2-1. They added five more runs in the fifth and seventh frames to take a 7-1 lead.
The RailRiders got two runs back in the seventh. Alvarez hit his first home run of the season for Scranton Wilkes-Barre as they dropped game two 7-3. Joe Gatto (2-0) earned his second win out of Lehigh Valley's bullpen. Shelby Miller (0-2) suffered his second loss for SWB.
The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece. The two teams are back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch at 4:05 PM. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a clear fanny pack, presented by PNC Bank. Tickets are available at swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
9-12
