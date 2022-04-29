Sounds, Saints Suspended After Six Innings
April 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Nashville Sounds and St. Paul Saints endured a delayed start and played through six innings of rain, cold and wind on Friday night at CHS Field before the game ultimately was suspended in a 3-3 tie before the seventh inning due to wet field conditions. The contest will continue Saturday afternoon at 12:30 CT before the originally scheduled game at 2:07.
For the second straight game, Jon Singleton and Brice Turang homered to lead the offense. Singleton went deep leading off the second inning, and Turang moved his hitting streak to nine games with a two-run shot in the third. Starter Ethan Small delivered another solid start, allowing one run on three hits over five innings in a no-decision. He left with a 3-1 lead, and the Saints rallied with two runs in the sixth against Luke Barker to make it 3-3 before the game was suspended.
Right-hander Dylan File (1-0, 4.50) is expected to start for the Sounds (14-7) in the originally scheduled game on Saturday, and right-hander Jake Faria (0-0, 4.76) is scheduled for St. Paul (12-8).
Post-Game Notes
Brice Turang is hitting .421 (16-for-38) with 10 RBIs during his nine-game hit streak.
The Sounds entered play Friday with the best team ERA and fielding percentage among all 30 Triple-A teams.
In 14 career Triple-A starts going back to last season, Ethan Small owns a 1.54 ERA (10er/58.1ip).
The Sounds have hit six home runs in their last 15 innings of offense.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
