NEPA Crane & Hauling Joining First Responder Friday Efforts

April 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce that NEPA Crane & Hauling will present each First Responder Friday at PNC Field for the remainder of the 2022 season. This new program was giving 50 complimentary tickets to the area's local first responders and this new partnership with NEPA Crane & Hauling will expand that number to 100 tickets for every Friday home game this season.

"First Responders are the fabric of community and it's because of them so many of us get to enjoy days at the ballpark," stated Jeff Keeney, the owner of NEPA Crane & Hauling. "First Responders choose to be an active member of keeping our communities safe and NEPA Crane & Hauling does not take this for granted. Our communities First Responders are the reason why NEPA Crane & Hauling and our family members get to live and work where we do, and it's important to us to say thank you any way we can."

Tickets are given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, and are limited to four per week per first responder.

First responders can register for tickets by filling out the form on the First Responder Friday page on swbrailriders.com. Our Community Relations department will contact the first responders that will receive tickets in advance of each Friday home game this season with information regarding the seats and to make further arrangements.

"When I was kid, a day at the ballpark meant a day watching the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons," Keeney continued. "I still have memories of going to the games and my brother catching a foul ball and me being mad that I didn't. The RailRiders aren't just a business operating in our community. Their passion for supporting the local community and our First Responders is honorable and NEPA Crane & Hauling wants to support our local businesses and community members who live and work here."

For more information, please contact Jordan Steiner, the Director of Community Relations for the RailRiders, at jsteiner@swbrailriders.com or by calling (570) 558-4616.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.