Castillo Fans Five, Bats Lose 8-4

April 29, 2022 - International League (IL)







COLUMBUS, OH - Former National League All-Star Luis Castillo tossed 3.2-scoreless innings and struck out five in his MLB rehab start for the Louisville Bats on Friday night, but the Columbus Clippers jumped on the Louisville bullpen and won the game 8-4.

Castillo, who is coming back from a shoulder injury, looked sharp in his first rehab start. The 29-year-old allowed just two hits on the night. He exited in the fourth inning after walking the final three batters he faced.

Louisville was leading 1-0 at the time Castillo left the game, but Columbus took control of the contest in the fifth. The Clippers plated five runs in that frame on two home runs. Oscar Gonzalez hit a three-run blast and David Fry added a two-run homer. The five runs were the most the Bats have allowed in an inning this season.

Columbus added three more runs in the seventh inning to take an 8-1 lead. The Bats battled back in the ninth inning, scoring runs on Lorenzo Cedrola's RBI single and Alejo Lopez's two-run double, but that would be all for the night in the 8-4 loss.

Cedrola finished the game with three hits, giving him 11 multi-hit efforts on the season to lead the team. Cristian Santana drove in a run in the first inning on an RBI single. Santana has five RBIs in four games against Columbus this week.

With the Clippers leading the series three games to one, game four of the week will be Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. EST. Randy Wynne (0-3, 4.87 ERA) will start for the Bats, opposing Tobias Myers (0-1, 5.56 ERA).

