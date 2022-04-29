Bisons Could Not Keep up with Worcester in 8-6 Slugfest

WORCESTER, MA - The Buffalo Bisons and Worcester Red Sox continued their six-game series on Friday night at Polar Park, where the WooSox defeated the Bisons 8-6 in a slugfest that saw Worcester put up 17 hits off Bison pitching.

Between the 26 combined hits and the sloppy pitching performances, the game saw just one scoreless inning through the first seven, and had a stretch of six half-innings with at least one run scored.

Shaun Anderson battled through 4.1 innings for the Bisons, but was tagged for 10 hits and seven runs as well as a pair of walks and costly wild pitches. His counterpart, Josh Winckowski, lasted just 2.2 innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits.

Making his Bisons debut was Blue Jays No. 3 prospect Jordan Groshans, who hit an RBI single in his first career Triple-A at-bat in the first. Groshans picked up another RBI in the third, and doubled and scored in the fifth, capping off what was a very successful debut for the Herd's new shortstop.

The majority of the damage inflicted by the WooSox was caused by Jarren Duran and Connor Wong, who combined to go 7-10 with three extra-base hits and four RBIs. Duran had a four-hit night and was just a double shy of hitting for the cycle, homering in the third and tripling in the fourth.

Despite all the back-and-forth action, the Bisons had the tying run in Gabriel Moreno at the plate with two outs in the ninth, but Kaleb Ort was able to freeze the young backstop to secure the win for Worcester.

The Bisons and WooSox will continue their series tomorrow afternoon, where Thomas Hatch will look to build off his stellar previous start that saw him throw six shutout innings. Hatch will be matched up against Brian Keller with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. EST.

