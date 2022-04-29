Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

April 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-11) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-10)

Games 20 & 21 | Home Games 9 & 10 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, April 29, 2022 | First Pitch 5:05 PM

GAME ONE

RHP Michael Mariot (0-0, 5.74) vs RHP Luis Gil (0-2, 14.63)

GAME TWO

LHP Jeff Singer (1-1, 2.45) vs LHP JP Sears (0-0, 3.86)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 28, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored a season-high 15 runs to defeat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for the second consecutive night, 15-6. The RailRiders tallied 19 hits, with Oswald Peraza, Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera combining to go 9-17 with 7 RBI from the top three spots of the lineup.

Lehigh Valley jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run home run by Darick Hall. Two innings later, the RailRiders tied up the score at three on Oswald Peraza's second long ball of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre then took the lead for the first time on a balk by Marvel. One batter later, Ender Inciarte added to the lead with an RBI single to give SWB a 5-3 advantage.

The IronPigs responded in the fourth with two runs to knot things up at five apiece after four walks and a single. Then Florial, Cabrera and David Freitas each delivered RBI singles in the fifth to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 9-5 lead. Cabrera, who fell a triple shy of the cycle, hit his first home run of the season, and Freitas drove in his second run of the game to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead 11-6 after the sixth.

The RailRiders tacked on four more runs in the seventh. Inciarte finished the night 2-4 with three RBI and is now 5 for his last 17 at the plate. Vinny Nittoli, Trevor Lane and David McKay combined to throw 5.1 innings of one run (unearned) ball out of the bullpen. SWB won 15-6.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for their first series this season. They will host them 12 times this season, matching up a total of 21 times this year. In 2021, the two met 36 times with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre winnings 21 of those games, the most against any Triple-A East opponent.

D-D-DOUBLE UP - The RailRiders will play a doubleheader tonight. It will be the fourth straight series that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will be forced to play a doubleheader (every series this season). The RailRiders played doubleheaders in back-to-back series multiple times in 2021. The last time they played doubleheaders in four straight series was from April 3 to April 17, 2014 (vs SYR - ROC - SYR - BUF). It also occurred during the first four series of the season. In 2021, the RailRiders had 11 games either postponed or canceled due to weather. They had already amassed four in just the first 19 scheduled games.

HIGH AND MIGHTY - The RailRiders set a season high in runs and hits on Thursday night with 15 runs and 19 hits. Every RailRider in the starting nine either scored or drove in a run. The marks bested the previous high of 10 runs and 12 hits, both set on April 8 on the road in Syracuse in game two of a doubleheader. Prior to last night's game, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had totaled 20 runs and 39 hits in seven games at PNC Field. Their team batting average jumped from .218 to .235 thanks to Thursday's performance.

GIL THE DEAL - Luis Gil will start in game one tonight. The righthander has yet to pitch through the fourth inning in his first three starts of the season. In his last two outings against Norfolk and Buffalo, Gil has surrendered 12 runs (11 earned) in 4.1 innings of work. He has tallied eleven strikeouts in eight innings of work this season, eight have which have been swinging.

JUST PLAYIN' - JP Sears will make his second start of year with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sears pitched into the third inning his last time out, surrendering an RBI single in the second inning as the lone run charged to him. The southpaw began the season with the Yankees, making two relief appearances before returning to the RailRiders and joining the starting rotation. He pitched with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021, making nine starts, leading the team with seven wins.

STREAKY - Oswaldo Cabrera has hits in five straight games, including a five game doubles streak... David Freitas has a four game hit streak and a six game on base streak entering tonight... Ronald Guzmán has a four game on base streak... Oswald Peraza snapped a five game hitless streak yesterday with three hits including a home run. It was the longest hitless streak in his career (previous was four, two times)... David McKay has not been charged with a run in five straight outings, the longest for any RailRider reliever this season... Greg Weissert and Zach Greene have not allowed a run in three straight outings...

QUICK HITS - With yesterday's victory, the RailRiders now have at least one win every day of the week they've played on (except Monday, no games)...The RailRiders have not gone more than six days without a postponement this season... Entering Friday, RailRiders batters have struck out the fewest times in Triple-A Baseball (155)... The RailRiders have hit a home run in nine of their last thirteen games...

RUN RUN RUDOLPH - The RailRiders stole six bases in the opening game of this six game series against Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. It was the most Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had stolen as a team this season. It also came one shy of tying a franchise record. They had entered Wednesday's game with 11 stolen bases in the first 17 games of the year. The RailRiders have been caught on the bases just twice this season, which is tied for second fewest in all of Minor League Baseball (third fewest, including the Majors). With two stolen bases Wednesday, Ender Inciarte became the first RailRider to steal multiple bases in one game this year.

ON DECK - The RailRiders will host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs throughout the week. Saturday night at PNC Field is Faith and Family. The RailRiders will also be giving away a clear fanny pack to the first 2,500 fans, presented by PNC Bank.

AROUND THE ORG - The Yankees (13-6) won their sixth straight game last night 10-5 over the Baltimore Orioles (6-13). Aaron Judge homered in the contest. Nestor Cortes will take the ball tonight for the series opener with the Kansas City Royals at 8:10 PM... Three Somerset Patriots (11-7) home runs led to a dominating 15-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (10-8) Thursday night. Anthony Volpe cleared the bases with a triple in the seventh. Luis Medina takes the ball tonight at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (10-8) fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (9-9) 2-0 on Thursday night. The Renegades went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position. Beck Way takes the ball tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (8-10) edged past the Lakeland Flying Tigers (8-10) for their second straight win 2-1. Juan Carela allowed just one hit in six shutout innings. The Flying Tigers mustered just two hits in the contest. Tyrone Yulie starts tonight for Tampa at 6:30 PM...

