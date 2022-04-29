April 29 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis

IOWA CUBS (11-9) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (10-10)

Friday - 7:08 - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Matt Dermody (1-0, 2.92) vs. RHP Cody Bolton (0-1, 5.19)

TONIGHT'S GAME: After taking the lead in the series yesterday, Iowa will try to ensure at least a series split with a victory tonight. They'll put Matt Dermody to the task, sending him out for his second start of the season. The lefty has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen, making two multi-inning relief efforts, one single-inning appearance, and one start. His start tonight will make 2022 his first multi-start professional season since 2014. Opposite Dermody will be Indianapolis starter Cody Bolton. Bolton has made two starts in four appearances for the Indians in his debut season at the Triple-A level. He has earned an 0-1 record and a 5.19 ERA (5ER/8.2IP) so far.

NEW FACE ON THE BASES: Nelson Maldonado made his Triple-A debut last night as Iowa's designated hitter. Though he went 0-for-3, Maldonado definitely made an impact on the game. After reaching on an error in the second, he scored the first run of the game for the I-Cubs to tie the score at one apiece. Later on, in the seventh inning, he reached on an RBI fielder's choice. This time, the run he drove in served as the tying run for the I-Cubs. Following that, he stole second, induced another throwing error by the catcher, and ended up at third base. He made it to first in three of his four plate appearances and reached third base safely all three of those times. Maldonado, who hit .465 (20-for-43) with Double-A Tennessee, will make his first start in the field for Iowa in tonight's game, playing first base.

HEATING UP: Esteban Quiroz extended his hitting streak to a season-high three games last night with an RBI double. Quiroz's streak is the longest active streak by an Iowa hitter and has seen him go 3-for-11 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI. Quiroz entered the year as a career .286 hitter (524-for-1829) at the Triple-A level, but had a slow start to his season with Iowa. The infielder went just 3-for-32 with no extra-base hits in his first 11 games, good for an average of .094. Since the beginning of his streak, Quiroz has doubled his hit total and more than doubled his total bases, runs and RBI.

SLAMMING IT SHUT: Iowa's bullpen was nearly perfect through 4.1 innings yesterday, sealing a victory over Indianapolis in game three of the series. Stephen Gonsalves entered the game in the fifth inning with Iowa losing 2-1 and the bases loaded. Although he hit the first batter he faced brining in a run, he retired the next batter and would not allow another run to score. Gonsalves ended up throwing 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out four. He threw 62% (23-of-37) of his pitches for strikes, handing the ball off to Ben Leeper with a 5-3 Iowa lead. Leeper started right where Gonsalves left off, throwing two scoreless frames of his own. The righty didn't allow a hit, surrendering just one walk compared to two strikeouts. He also induced three ground-ball outs to earn his first save since July 29, 2021, against Louisville.

DEICHMANN RETURNS: Greg Deichmann will make his first start for the I-Cubs tonight since clearing waivers earlier this week. The outfielder was designated for assignment by Chicago on April 16 then outrighted to Iowa on April 23. He appeared as a defensive replacement last night, but has not taken an at-bat since April 15 against Toledo. In his first stint with the I-Cubs this season, Deichmann appeared in nine games and hit .207 (6-for-29) with a double and three RBI. In the series before his departure, he went 5-for-11, recording two consecutive multi-hit games on April 12 and 13.

STACKING THEM UP: Through the first three games of the series against Indianapolis, Iowa has taken 17 walks. They started the series with a nine-walk game on Tuesday, did not take a single free-pass on Wednesday and took eight more walks last night. 24% (17-of-71) of Iowa's walks on the year have come in this series. The most free passes Iowa has taken in any series so far this year is 23, a mark they are just six walks short of entering game four of the series tonight. The I-Cubs entered the series with 54 walks on the year, the lowest number by any team in the International League coming into this week. With 17 walks through their first three games, Iowa now ranks 18th in the International League in walks.

SERIES CYCLE: Mason Martin enters tonight's game on a three-game hitting streak against Iowa. The infielder is hitting .319 on the season for Indianapolis and has gone 4-for-12 this series. After his second-inning home run last night, Martin has also now hit for the cycle against the I-Cubs this week. He recorded a double and a triple in the opener Tuesday, a single on Wednesday, and finished with the home run last night.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa will face off with Indianapolis for the fourth game of the six-game series tonight. The two teams will meet a total of 18 times this season, with this week marking the only one of the three series that will be played in Des Moines. So far this series, the I-Cubs have outscored the Indians 10-9, but the Indians have outhit the I-Cubs 17-12. Indianapolis has also showed more power, recording eight extra-base hits compared to Iowa's three, but Iowa has showed more patience, taking 17 walks to Indy's 13.

SHORT HOPS: Including last night's game, the I-Cubs are a perfect 4-0 when Jared Young starts in left field...with two stolen bases last night, Zach Davis moved into second on the team with five on the season...the I-Cubs are two games over .500 for the second time this season, after accomplishing it the first time on April 14, when they were 7-5...last night's win was the I-Cubs' sixth comeback win at Principal Park, moving them to 6-1 at home when their opponent scores first.

