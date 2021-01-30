Devante Stephens Loaned to Solar Bears by Syracuse Crunch

January 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has been loaned defenseman Devante Stephens from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Stephens, 24, returns to Orlando following his Jan. 15 call-up to Syracuse, where he has been participating in training camp for the Crunch. Stephens has already tallied four points (1g-3a) and eight penalty minutes in seven games with Orlando this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. for a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.