Americans Defeat Grizzlies 5-2
January 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got power play goals from Riley Woods and Ryan Lowney in the 5-2 Friday night loss to the Allen Americans at Maverik Center in the first game of the three game series.
Allen led 2-0 after the first period on goals by Corey Mackin and Kameron Kielly. Utah outshot Allen 11 to 7 in the first period and 26 to 22 in the game.
Riley Woods got Utah on the board 2:35 into the second period on the power play as he converted on a Jack Jenkins pass. It was the only goal scored in the period as both teams had 10 shots on goal.
Allen's Turner Ottenbreit scored 1:22 into the third period to make it 3-1 Americans. Allen extended the lead 4:44 into the third as Mackin scored his 2nd of the game. Grizzlies cut into the lead as Lowney scored on a one-timer off a Pat Cannone pass for Utah's 2nd power play goal. Allen ended the scoring with an empty net goal by Colby McAuley with 3:02 left.
Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Allen goaltender Jake Paterson saved 24 of 26, while Utah's Kevin Carr saved 17 of 21.
Game 2 of the 3 game weekend series is Saturday night at 7:10 pm mountain time. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars.
1. Corey Mackin (Allen) - 2 goals.
2. Turner Ottenbreit (Allen) - 1 goal.
3. Jesse Mychan (Allen) - 2 assists.
