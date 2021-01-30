Americans Defeat Grizzlies 5-2

January 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got power play goals from Riley Woods and Ryan Lowney in the 5-2 Friday night loss to the Allen Americans at Maverik Center in the first game of the three game series.

Allen led 2-0 after the first period on goals by Corey Mackin and Kameron Kielly. Utah outshot Allen 11 to 7 in the first period and 26 to 22 in the game.

Riley Woods got Utah on the board 2:35 into the second period on the power play as he converted on a Jack Jenkins pass. It was the only goal scored in the period as both teams had 10 shots on goal.

Allen's Turner Ottenbreit scored 1:22 into the third period to make it 3-1 Americans. Allen extended the lead 4:44 into the third as Mackin scored his 2nd of the game. Grizzlies cut into the lead as Lowney scored on a one-timer off a Pat Cannone pass for Utah's 2nd power play goal. Allen ended the scoring with an empty net goal by Colby McAuley with 3:02 left.

Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Allen goaltender Jake Paterson saved 24 of 26, while Utah's Kevin Carr saved 17 of 21.

Game 2 of the 3 game weekend series is Saturday night at 7:10 pm mountain time. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

1. Corey Mackin (Allen) - 2 goals.

2. Turner Ottenbreit (Allen) - 1 goal.

3. Jesse Mychan (Allen) - 2 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.