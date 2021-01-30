Brown's Overtime Goal Lifts IceMen to 3-2 Road Win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC - Christopher Brown scored at 2:16 of overtime to seal a 3-2 road victory for the Jacksonville Icemen over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena Saturday evening.

After a scoreless first period, the Icemen utilized their power play to grab the game's first goal at 8:34 of the second frame. Brendan Warren's speed burst into the zone allowed him to deliver a wrist shot from the slot. Warren cleanly connected with the back of the net, beating Greenville goaltender Matt Ginn.

Later in the period, Jacksonville broke into the offensive zone with a 3-on-1 rush. Pascal Aquin skated down the right wing and sailed a wrist shot over the shoulder of Ginn for the tally. The Icemen skated into the second break with a 2-0 advantage.

Greenville countered back in the third period. Anthony Rinaldi accepted a stretch pass on the right wing and skated in for a scoring chance. Skating with speed, Rinaldi snapped a shot high into the net past Icemen goaltender Kyle Keyser to tie the game at one.

Jacksonville was called for a tripping penalty in the final minute of regulation. With the power play, and the goaltender pulled to allow for the extra attacker, the Swamp Rabbits utilized a 6-on-4 advantage. A shot from the point by Ben Finklestein got through traffic and clipped into the net for the tying tally with 48 seconds remaining to force overtime.

In the extra session, Jacksonville received a power play opportunity and they made it count. A shot fired by Nick Saracino was initially stopped by Ginn, but the rebound deflected to the right side of the crease where Christopher Brown managed to shove it home for the game-winning tally. The goal represented the second power play marker of the night for Jacksonville (2-of-6).

Kyle Keyser pieced together a stellar performance, making 28 saves to earn his first ECHL victory. Ginn takes the loss, allowing three goals on 29 shots faced.

The two teams meet again tomorrow in Greenville. Game time is slated for 3:05 p.m. The Icemen are back on home ice on Saturday, February 6 against the Swamp Rabbits. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. CLICK HERE to Purchase Tickets.

