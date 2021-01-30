Oilers Pick up Point in Overtime Loss

January 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO- The Oilers picked up a point before falling in overtime 2-1 to Kansas City at Cable Dahmer arena on Saturday night.

Rob Bordson opened the scoring 4:25 in when he ripped the puck from the slot into the top of the Oilers' cage. Tulsa answered before the end of the period thanks to Charlie Sampair. Adam Pleskach sprung Sampair into open ice, allowing the forward to drag the puck across the face of the goal before rifling it underneath Sean Romeo's glove with 3:24 left in the period.

The second period was dominated by Tulsa, but both teams came out scoreless. The Oilers outshot the Mavericks 16-9 in the middle frame, with five of Kansas City's shots coming in the final 90 seconds, thanks to a late power play.

The third period also saw zero goals. The frame saw 14 total shots split evenly between the two squads.

Kansas City started the overtime period with the man advantage due to a tripping minor with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. Bordson bookended the scoring with his second of the night - a power-play goal 1:02 into overtime. Bordson shoveled the puck into the roof of the net off a rebound, giving Kansas City their third-straight win.

The Oilers square off against the Wheeling Nailers on Thursday at 6:10 CT in Wesbanco Arena. The game is the second of a six-game road trip. Tulsa will close out the week at Wesbanco Arena on Friday. The contests will be the second and third meetings all time between the two franchises.

