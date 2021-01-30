Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, January 30 at 7 PM

South Carolina Stingrays vs. Florida Everblades

Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Hertz Arena at 7:00 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: After a 5-1 win in their first game in 12 days Friday night, the South Carolina Stingrays will aim for a similar performance on Saturday in the conclusion of their two-game set against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena. The Rays have secured wins in five of their last six games and are holding on to second place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference. Friday's matchup was the first of the season between the two storied rivals. The Blades came into the weekend after a 2-0 shutout victory over Orlando on Wednesday. Florida's 11 wins are tied for the most in the league. Both teams have had success defensively this season, ranking third and fourth in the ECHL. Although they struggled on the power play early this season, the Stingrays have scored goals on the man-advantage in four consecutive games. The Everblades have the top power play percentage in the league, scoring on 22.5% of their opportunities.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida is in third place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with an 11-5 record thru 16 games. The Blades have a powerful offensive attack led by forward Michael Huntebrinker who has totaled 17 points in 16 games on eight goals and nine assists. Just behind him are Blake Winiecki and Alex Kile who each have 15 points apiece. Team captain John McCarron is in his fifth year with the club and is once again at the forefront of the team's offensive attack, posting 14 points on seven goals and seven assists, including the team's only overtime winner this season. In his career with Florida, McCarron has 230 points on 98 goals and 132 assists. Defender Logan Roe has continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting seven points (3g, 4a) as well as a league-high +18 rating. In net, Devin Cooley has appeared in eight games while earning a 3-4-0 record with one shutout, a goals-against of 2.80 and a 0.903 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, February 3, vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 5, vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 10 vs. Florida, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 12 vs. Florida, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 13 vs. Florida, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 vs. Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

