Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah

Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson

January 30th, 2021

AMERICANS GAME DAY @ UTAH GRIZZLIES

ALLEN:

HOME: 4-1-0-0

AWAY: 7-2-0-0

OVERALL: 11-3-0-0

Last 10: 8-2-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin and Jesse Mychan 7

Assists: Matt Register, 9

Points: Corey Mackin, 15

+/-: Matt Register, +10

PIM: Zane Franklin, 39

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 4-1-1-0

AWAY: 2-2-2-1

OVERALL: 6-3-3-1

Last 10: 4-2-3-1

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Charlie Gerard, 5

Assists: Diego Cuglietta, 8

Points: Pat Cannone, 12

+/-: Matt Abt, +8

PIM: Tiegan Zahn, 22

Allen Americans (11-3-0-0; 22 pts) at Utah Grizzlies (6-4-3-1; 16 pts)

The Allen Americans and Utah Grizzlies opened a three-game, weekend series on Friday night in Utah. The teams will play a total of four times in the next six games. FloSports Hockey and listen on Americans 24/7.

Last Game @ Utah 1/30/21:

Corey Mackin scored two goals, his sixth and seventh of the season on Friday night, while Jake Paterson stopped 24 of 26 shots on net to lead the Americans to a 5-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans lead the Western Conference with 22 points.

Worth Noting:

The Americans are 11-2-0 since losing to Tulsa on opening night. The team is 7-2-0 away from home this season.

About Allen:

The Allen Americans have not played a home game since New Year's Eve. The team will play 10 straight road games before returning home next week against Wichita. This is the longest stretch of road games in team history. The Americans are 7-1-0 on the current 10-game road trip.

About Utah:

The Utah Grizzlies have lost just two times in regulation at home this season. The Grizzlies are 4-2-1-0 in their last 10 games. Utah like Allen has recently had several players promoted to the American Hockey League. Goaltender Kevin Carr made his second start of the season on Friday since being signed by Utah. He struggled last night giving up four goals on 22 shots.

Final Thoughts:

Jake Paterson is 2-0 since returning to Allen. The netminder has a 1.00 goals against average and a .965 save percentage.

Kameron Keilly has scored in back to back games for Allen. The rookie forward has nine points in 14 games..

The Americans are 9-1-0 when scoring the first goal of the game.

Allen is out-scoring their opponents 20 to 8 in the third period.

