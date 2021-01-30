ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #107, Kansas City at Tulsa, on Jan. 29.

Kansas City's Corbin Baldwin and Tulsa's Mike McKee have both been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of their game misconducts for continuing altercation under Rule #46.5 at 20:00 of the third period.

Both players will miss tonight's Tulsa at Kansas City game.

Tulsa's Ian McNulty has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 20:00 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

