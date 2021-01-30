Wichita Rebounds with Win vs. Rush

January 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Matteo Gennaro of the Wichita Thunder vs. the Rapid City Rush

(Wichita Thunder) Matteo Gennaro of the Wichita Thunder vs. the Rapid City Rush(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Matteo Gennaro recorded three points, Evan Weninger stopped 33 shots and Wichita rebounded from a loss last night to take a 4-1 win on Saturday against Rapid City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Gennaro had two goals and an assist while Jeremy McKenna tallied two helpers. Cam Clarke potted his first pro goal and Anthony Beauregard found the net in his 100th ECHL game.

Wichita got on the board first when a shot from Gennaro found its way along the ice and got past David Tendeck at 14:26. The Rush tied the game with 30 seconds remaining in the first as Gabriel Chabot unloaded a shot from the deep slot. Andrew Sturtz got a stick on it and beat Weninger for his first in a Rapid City uniform.

Beauregard re-gained the lead for the Thunder early in the second as he was getting slammed from behind near the net. He got enough of the puck to get it past Tendeck to make it 2-1. Gennaro scored his second of the contest at 5:20 as he took a beautiful pass from McKenna and beat Tendeck to increase the lead to 3-1.

In the third, Clarke took a terrific feed from McKenna and buried a shot past Tendeck to make it 4-1. Gennaro also collected an assist on the goal. Weninger was solid down the stretch, denying 11 shots from the Rush and earned his fourth win of the season.

Wichita held Rapid City scoreless on the power play and has now killed off eight-straight. Gennaro has 16 points in 12 games this season and added his third three-point outing of the season. McKenna notched his fifth two-point game of the year.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow afternoon to host Rapid City starting Friday night at 4:05 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.