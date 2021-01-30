Blades Look for Revenge against Rays

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (11-5-0-0) look for revenge tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays (8-1-3-0) after the Rays took down the Blades 5-1 on Friday. This weekend brings the first pair of games of the season between Florida and South Carolina. The two teams split last year's season series down the middle with each team winning four of eight games.

Florida forward Alex Kile scored his fifth goal of the season last night against the Stingrays. The 26-year-old winger is now tied for third in the ECHL points race with 15 (5g-10a).

Despite last night's stumble, the Everblades have played well at home this season. At Hertz Arena, Florida is 6-2-0-0 and has outscored opponents 26-13.

Roster changes over the recent weeks have created an influx of new players for the Everblades. Forwards Marcus Vela, Alec Marsh, and Mason Mitchell along with defenseman Evan Neugold will all be playing their third game of the season with the Everblades tonight. Forward J.C. Campagna made his Everblades debut last night.

After Friday's win, the Stingrays have now earned points in six consecutive games (5-0-1-0), and are led by the 11 points of Cole Ully (5g-6a). Ully notched a goal and an assist last night against the Blades.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m.

GAME PROMOTIONS: The Everblades home game tonight is presented by St. Matthew's House. Representatives from St. Matthew's House will be on hand to accept canned goods and household item donations. Joia Spirit Tailgate outside from 5-7 with live music by TC & The Troublemakers.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to tonight's exciting game action online at www.993espn.com. Future broadcasts can be found at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

