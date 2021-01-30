Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. IceMen, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue three games in as many days with a Saturday night showdown against the Jacksonville Icemen. Greenville will look to extend their point streak to 11 consecutive games and set a new record since the franchise relocated to the Upstate in 2010.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-3-4-2) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (4-7-1-1)

January 30, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #15 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information:

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Promotion:

Stomper's Birthday

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits successfully extended their point streak to 10, but fell in overtime last night to the Orlando Solar Bears, 4-3. Brendan Connolly tied the score at 10:23 of the first period to send a 1-1 game into intermission. After Jake Coughler tallied for the Bears at 2:48 of the middle frame, Anthony Rinaldi answered with his second goal of the season. Only 2:01 later, Connolly gave Greenville a 3-2 advantage on a nifty backhander from the right wing. Scott Conway tied the game for Orlando at 17:54 of the second period, and both teams entered overtime after a scoreless third frame. Coughler scored his second of the night and won the game for Orlando on a backdoor tip only 32 seconds into the extra session. Jacksonville will take the ice for the first time in 13 days after dropping a 4-1 decision to the Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Jan. 17. Brendan Warren scored the lone Icemen goal at 17:38 of the third period.

CONNOLLY'S DOUBLE:

Rabbits veteran forward Brendan Connolly returned to the lineup last night and continued his multi-point trend. In 11 games played this season, Connolly has produced points in three different tilts, with all three games being two-point nights. The two-goal performance last night was the second multi-goal game this season from the Canmore, Alberta native. Previously, Connolly scored his first and second goal of the campaign on Jan. 1 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Both of Connolly's two assists this season came on Opening Night against the Stingrays on Dec. 11, 2020. The former Sheffield Steelers forward and three-year Greenville Road Warrior is the only Swamp Rabbit this season with multiple two-goal performances.

BENNY FINK IS BACK:

Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein returned to Greenville's lineup last night after missing six games with an upper body injury. Finkelstein reacclimated himself with two assists on the evening for his second career multi-point game. In eight games this season, the South Burlington, Vermont native has totaled eight points (three goals, five assists). The 7th round, 195th overall selection by the Florida Panthers in 2016 has earned points in six of his first eight professional games. Finkelstein turned pro this season after concluding his collegiate career with Boston College.

GORDI IN GREENVILLE:

Greenville defenseman Gordi Myer became the latest Swamp Rabbit to make his professional debut last night against the Orlando Solar Bears. Myer joined the Upstate after four seasons at Ohio State University from 2016-2020. In his 2019-20 senior year, Myer was tied for sixth in the Big Ten and ranked 13th in NCAA with 68 blocked shots. One year prior, the Sylvania, Ohio led Buckeyes with 52 shot blocks in 36 games.

IT'S RAINING APPLES:

Samuel Jardine recorded his 13th assist of the season last night in his 14th game to remain the ECHL leader in assists, and the league leader in points by a defenseman. Jardine extended his assist streak to five straight games which stands as the longest assist streak by a Swamp Rabbit this season. The Lacombe, Alberta native is already five helpers away from matching his single-season career high for most assists (18) set in 2017-18 with Orlando through 63 games.

#RABBITSRISING#

