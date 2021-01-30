Adopt An American Set to Launch February 1

ALLEN, TX - December 28, 2020 - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are excited to announce a new fan engagement platform, ADOPT AN AMERICAN.

Powered by the DASH Auction Platform, the four week auction will begin on February 1 and will consist of four (4) weekly waves of auctions featuring the 2020-21 Allen Americans, along with VIP's Head Coach/General Manager Steve Martinson, The "Voice of the Americans" Tommy Daniels, America's Favorite Hockey Mascot, Biscuit the Bulldog, plus ECHL & Americans Legend Riley Gill.

See the schedule of the first wave of players as they will be up for auction starting Monday, February 1 at Noon, CT.

Week One

Group A

Start: February 1

Close: February 7

Spencer Asuchak

Corey Mackin

Kameron Kielly

Nolan Kneen

Phillip Beaulieu

Braylon Shmyr

Biscuit The Bulldog

"We're excited to bring this popular fan engagement promotion to Allen" says Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "Our fans love our players and will enjoy competing to see who can win each guy's sweater and be their VIP guest at an exclusive postseason event. We look forward to making this an annual tradition with the Americans, creating one-of-a-kind memories for our fans along with winning championships on the ice."

Bids for each player/VIP will start at only $50 with each bid flight starting on Mondays at Noon, CT & closing on Sundays at 6 pm CT. Click here to bid now: https://web.dashapp.io/auction/6014423fa2cc254c41cccab2

Each player/VIP package will consist of the following;

In-Game Recognition at the March 3, 2021 home game vs Utah, in conjunction with the pregame team introductions

Personalized autographed puck from the player/coach/VIP

$20 team store credit for use on March 3, 2021

Social Media Recognition during the month of March 2021

Signed WHITE jersey player/coach/VIP from the player at the end of the 2020-21 season

Martinson Jersey is #10 for number of Championships

Daniels Jersey is #12 for number of years with the Americans

Biscuit Jersey is #K9

Riley Gill Jersey is #30

Opportunity to watch an away game with the "Voice of the Americans", Tommy Daniels, from the BANG SOLAR Team Lounge (Date TBD)

VIP ACCESS to Exclusive Postseason Party with players and coaches (Date TBD, but within 48 hours of the end of the last game of the season)

Framed poster of the winner & their player, photo taken at the postseason event

Winner bidors will have their mugshot placed on their adoptive players bio page on AllenAmericans.com

There will be no more than thirty (30) adopting fan(s) for the balance of the 2020-21 season. Should a player be injured but remain on the club, the adopting fan(s) will remain with the same player. If a player is traded, the adopting fan(s) will automatically receive the incoming new American as their adopted player. Should a player be waived and not replaced, the adopting fan(s) will receive that departing player's authentic jersey and will attend the end of season event with a new, to be named player/VIP.

