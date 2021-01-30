Rabbits Rally Late to Force OT and Preserve Streak

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Swamp Rabbits tied a Greenville professional hockey record by earning points in 11 consecutive games on Saturday night in a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Jacksonville Icemen. Previously, the East Coast Hockey League's Greenville Grrrowl earned points in 11 straight games during the 1999-2000 season.

After a scoreless opening period, Jacksonville broke the ice at the 8:34 mark in the second frame. Brendan Warren snapped a shot from the high-slot and beat Rabbits goaltender Matt Ginn on the glove side to give the Icemen a 1-0 lead.

The Icemen added an insurance marker with 3:23 left in the period. Pascal Aquin finished a 2-on-1 rush with a wrist from the right circle to beat Ginn on the blocker side. After two periods, Jacksonville led the shot department 17-16 in addition to their 2-0 advantage.

Midway through the third period, Greenville sliced into Jacksonville's leads at the 10:16 mark. Shortly after a center ice draw, Anthony Rinaldi raced down the right wing and beat Icemen goalie Kyle Keyser high glove to cut Greenville's deficit to 2-1

With less than a minute to play in regulation and Greenville's net vacant for the extra attacker, the orange and white found the equalizer. Swamp Rabbits defenseman Ben Finkelstein fired a low shot through a wall of players to tie the game at 2-2 with 48.1 seconds left in the contest. For the second time in as many nights extra hockey was required to decide an outcome. Finkelstein's goal came on a 6-on-4 power play with Ginn on the bench.

In overtime, Jacksonville went to the power play 52 seconds into the extra period. Icemen forward Christopher Brown taped in the loose puck in front after Ginn made the initial stop to propel the Jacksonville to a 3-2 overtime win.

Greenville's record slides to 5-3-5-2 with an upcoming Sunday rematch with the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05pm at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Join us at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for Pucks-N-Paws Night. Bring your furry, four-legged friend to the game. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

