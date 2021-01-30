Florida Rallies Past South Carolina
January 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (12-5-0-0) score four unanswered goals to defeat South Carolina (8-2-3-0) 4-1 at Hertz Arena. Everblades forward Joe Pendenza led the come-from-behind win with an emphatic three point (1g-2a) performance.
FIRST STAR: Joe Pendenza (1g-2a)
SECOND STAR: Jake Hildebrand (36 svs)
THIRD STAR: Michael Huntebrinker (1g)
South Carolina struck first with a goal from Brett Supinski in the first period. Supinski deflected a shot taken by fellow Stingray Mark Cooper (4:25).
In a chippy second period, Alec Marsh put the Everblades on the scoreboard with a shorthanded tally. Pendenza broke loose with the puck and centered it to Marsh to finish the play (12:24). The Everblades then moved ahead to 2-1 with a tally from Alex Kile. The forward showed off some nifty handling and tucked the puck past South Carolina netminder Jake Kupsky (17:58).
About halfway through the third period, forward Michael Huntebrinker scored his ninth goal of the season. The play began when Pendenza gained possession off of a turnover and dished the puck off to Huntebrinker, where he clipped a wrist shot to extend the lead to 3-1 (8:34).
Pendenza grabbed himself a goal after assisting the previous two. After gathering the puck deep in Florida's defensive half, Pendenza took the puck the length of the ice and sniped a mid-range shot (12:51).
Hildebrand kept the Stingrays at bay throughout the second and third period. The Blades goalie made multiple key saves and finished the night with 36 saves on 37 shots.
The Everblades continue their 5-game homestand facing Orlando Solar Bears for a couple of games on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena. For tickets to these games, click HERE.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 30, 2021
- Wichita Rebounds with Win vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita Forces Rubber Match Behind Weninger and Gennaro - Rapid City Rush
- Rabbits Rally Late to Force OT and Preserve Streak - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Pick up Point in Overtime Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Blades Snap Stingrays 6-Game Unbeaten Streak - South Carolina Stingrays
- Florida Rallies Past South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- New Players Make Quick Impact, But Nailers Fall, 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Indy Fends off Late Push to Defeat Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Brown's Overtime Goal Lifts IceMen to 3-2 Road Win over Greenville - Jacksonville IceMen
- Adopt An American Set to Launch February 1 - Allen Americans
- Devante Stephens Loaned to Solar Bears by Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Solar Bears Release Cammarata, Conway - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - January 30 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, January 30 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah Hosts Allen for 3 Game Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Look for Revenge against Rays - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. IceMen, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greenfield, Mavericks Shutout Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Defeat Grizzlies 5-2 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.