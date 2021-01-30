Florida Rallies Past South Carolina

January 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (12-5-0-0) score four unanswered goals to defeat South Carolina (8-2-3-0) 4-1 at Hertz Arena. Everblades forward Joe Pendenza led the come-from-behind win with an emphatic three point (1g-2a) performance.

FIRST STAR: Joe Pendenza (1g-2a)

SECOND STAR: Jake Hildebrand (36 svs)

THIRD STAR: Michael Huntebrinker (1g)

South Carolina struck first with a goal from Brett Supinski in the first period. Supinski deflected a shot taken by fellow Stingray Mark Cooper (4:25).

In a chippy second period, Alec Marsh put the Everblades on the scoreboard with a shorthanded tally. Pendenza broke loose with the puck and centered it to Marsh to finish the play (12:24). The Everblades then moved ahead to 2-1 with a tally from Alex Kile. The forward showed off some nifty handling and tucked the puck past South Carolina netminder Jake Kupsky (17:58).

About halfway through the third period, forward Michael Huntebrinker scored his ninth goal of the season. The play began when Pendenza gained possession off of a turnover and dished the puck off to Huntebrinker, where he clipped a wrist shot to extend the lead to 3-1 (8:34).

Pendenza grabbed himself a goal after assisting the previous two. After gathering the puck deep in Florida's defensive half, Pendenza took the puck the length of the ice and sniped a mid-range shot (12:51).

Hildebrand kept the Stingrays at bay throughout the second and third period. The Blades goalie made multiple key saves and finished the night with 36 saves on 37 shots.

The Everblades continue their 5-game homestand facing Orlando Solar Bears for a couple of games on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena. For tickets to these games, click HERE.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.