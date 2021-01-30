Grizzlies Preview: Utah Hosts Allen for 3 Game Series

January 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







January 30, 2021

Allen Americans (11-3, 22 points) at Utah Grizzlies (6-4-3-1, 16 points)

January 30, 2021 | 7:10 PM | Game #15 | Maverik Center

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (#7)

Linesmen: Craig Peterson (#58), Kollin Kleinendorst (#87).

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - It's the 2nd game of the 3 game weekend series. Utah is wearing their green throwback jerseys for the 2nd straight night.

Last Night

Allen defeated Utah 5-2 as Corey Mackin scored 2 goals. Utah scored power play goals from Riley Woods and Ryan Lowney. Miles Gendron had 2 assists for the Grizzlies.

Power Play Was Strong Last Night

Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play last night as Riley Woods and Ryan Lowney each tallied a goal. Pat Cannone and Miles Gendron lead the club with 5 power play points as both have 1 goal and 4 assists.

Boucher Named ECHL Player of the Week

Grizzlies forward Matthew Boucher was named ECHL Player of the Week for his efforts from January 18th-24th. Boucher had 6 points in 3 games last week (1 goal, 5 assists). In the last 6 games Boucher has 3 multi-point games. His 5 game point streak ended last night. His father, Philippe Boucher played in the NHL for 17 seasons from 1993-2009. Matthew has a point in 5 straight games (2 goals, 7 assists), longest current streak on the club.

Riley Woods Continues to Deliver

Woods scored a power play goal on a Jack Jenkins pass 2:35 into the second period last night.

Lots of Close Games

8 of the 14 games this season have been decided by 1 goal. Utah is 3-1-3-1 in 1 goal games, earning a standings point in 7 of the 8.

Point Streaks

Riley Woods has a point in all 4 games since joining the club (2g, 4a). Pat Cannone has a point in 3 straight games and a point in 5 of his last 6. Cannone has a point in 9 of 12 games this season. Matthew Boucher had a 5 game point streak end last night. Trey Bradley has 3 goals in his last 2 games played. Bradley has 3 multiple point games in his 10 games played this season. Bradley has a point in 3 of his last 4 games.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

The Grizzlies lead the league in the fewest shots allowed per game at 28.93. Matthew Boucher is 3rd among league rookies in assists (7). Miles Gendron is tied for the league lead in power play points by a defenseman with 5.

This Year vs Allen

Last season the Grizzlies went 3-1-2 against Allen. It's the first season meeting between the clubs. There are 11 games currently scheduled with the Americans. Utah outscored Allen 33 to 26 last season, including a 10-4 win on October 18th, 2019 at Allen. That's the most goals Utah has scored since they defeated Chicago 10-3 in November, 1995.

Friday, January 29th, 2020 - Allen @ Utah. 7:10 pm

Saturday, January 30th, 2020 - Allen @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, January 31st, 2020 - Allen @ Utah. 1:10 pm.

Tuesday, February 9th, 2020 - Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

Wednesday, March 3rd - Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

Friday, March 12 Allen @ Utah. 7:10pm

Saturday, March 13 Allen @ Utah. 7:10pm

Sunday, March 14 Allen @ Utah. 1:10pm

Thursday, April 1 Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

Friday, April 2 Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, April 3 Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

January Leaders

Pat Cannone has 4 goals and 6 assists in 11 games in January. The 10 points for Pat are tied for the 2nd most in the league. Matthew Boucher has 9 points in 9 games this month (2 goals, 7 assists). The 7 assists are tied for 2nd most in the league.

2020-21 Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White, Riley Woods.

Defenseman: Miles Gendron, Garrett Johnston, Ryker Killins, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Kris Myllari, Hunter Skinner, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Evan Buitenhuis, Kevin Carr.

Allen Americans (11-3, 22 points, .786 win %) @ Utah Grizzlies (6-4-3-1, 16 points, .571 Win%)

Maverik Center. January 30, 2021. 7:10 pm MST. FloHockey.TV. Mixlr.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 6-4-3-1

Home record: 4-2-1

Road record: 2-2-2-1

Win percentage: .571 (3rd in Western Conference).

Streak: Lost 2.

Standings Points: 16

Last 10: 3-3-3-1.

Goals per game: 3.07 (7th in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.21 (7th).

Shots per game: 32,71 (5th).

Shots against per game: 28.93 (1st). - leads league.

Power Play: 19.6 % - 10 for 51 (3rd).

Penalty Kill: 79.6 % - 39 for 49 (12th).

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied for 1st)

Record When Scoring First: 5-2-1. Utah has scored first in 8 of the 14 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 5 3

Opposition 1 5

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Charlie Gerard (5)

Assists: Pat Cannone/Diego Cuglietta (8)

Points: Cannone (12)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (22)

Power Play Points: Cannone/Miles Gendron (5)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (44) - 3rd most in the league.

Shooting Percentage: Ryan Lowney (25.0 %) Minimum 8 shots.

Game Winning Goals: 6 tied with 1.

Wins: Peyton Jones (4)

Save %: Brad Barone (.931)

Goals Against Average: Barone (2.00).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 14 17 12 0 0 43 Utah Grizzlies 163 154 130 11 458

Opposition 14 14 13 3 1 45 Opposition 135 151 110 8 404

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.