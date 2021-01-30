Greenfield, Mavericks Shutout Oilers

January 30, 2021







TULSA, OK- The Oilers were unable to find the back of the net on Friday night at the BOK Center, losing 1-0 to the Mavericks.

Neither team found the back of the net for in the first period. Both goalies made double-digit saves, with Devin Williams turning aside 13 and Matt Greenfield stopping 10.

It seemed that the second period would also be scoreless, but C.J. Eick found his first goal of the season with 26 seconds remaining, posting the only goal of the night.

Greenfield turned aside all 12 shots he faced in the final period, earning the rookie his first career shutout.

Tulsa closes out the three-game week at Cable Dahmer arena in Independence Missouri tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

