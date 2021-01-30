Solar Bears Release Cammarata, Conway

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has released forwards Taylor Cammarata and Scott Conway.

Cammarata, 25, recorded four points (1g-3a) and six penalty minutes in 10 games for the Solar Bears this season.

Conway, 25, produced two points (1g-1a) in five games with Orlando this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. for a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday.

