Solar Bears Release Cammarata, Conway
January 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has released forwards Taylor Cammarata and Scott Conway.
Cammarata, 25, recorded four points (1g-3a) and six penalty minutes in 10 games for the Solar Bears this season.
Conway, 25, produced two points (1g-1a) in five games with Orlando this season.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. for a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday.
