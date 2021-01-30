ECHL Transactions - January 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 30, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Scott Conway, F

Taylor Cammarata, F

Wichita:

Frankie Melton, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve

Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jake Massie, D activated from reserve

Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Dan Bakala, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Scott Savage, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Spencer Watson, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Cedric Lacroix, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve

Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brendan Warren, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Ara Nazarian, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Matt Marquardt, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Daniel Fritz, D activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Malatesta, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Charlie Sampair, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Maxim Golod, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Olle Eriksson Ek, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Bryce Kindopp, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Kevin Domingue, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Berardinelli, F placed on reserve

Delete Maxim Golod, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Olle Eriksson Ek, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Bryce Kindopp, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Carr, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Beau Starrett, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve

