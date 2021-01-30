ECHL Transactions - January 30
January 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 30, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Scott Conway, F
Taylor Cammarata, F
Wichita:
Frankie Melton, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve
Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jake Massie, D activated from reserve
Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Dan Bakala, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Scott Savage, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Spencer Watson, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Cedric Lacroix, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve
Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brendan Warren, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Ara Nazarian, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Matt Marquardt, F activated from reserve
Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Daniel Fritz, D activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Malatesta, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Charlie Sampair, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Maxim Golod, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Olle Eriksson Ek, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Bryce Kindopp, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Kevin Domingue, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Berardinelli, F placed on reserve
Delete Maxim Golod, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Olle Eriksson Ek, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Bryce Kindopp, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Utah:
Add Evan Buitenhuis, G activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Carr, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Beau Starrett, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve
