MLS Inter Miami CF

Defending Champs @intermiamicf Take on @ColoradoRapids in Broncos Stadium!

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video


The defending champs take the stage in front of 70,000.

@ColoradoRapids host @intermiamicf and Lionel Messi at the historic Empower Field at Mile High!

4:30pm ET on Apple TV.

Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026


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