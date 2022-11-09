Dallas Stars Recall Matej Blumel; Loan Matt Murray to Texas Stars

November 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Matej Blumel (ma-TAY bloo-MEHL) from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the team has loaned goaltender Matt Murray to Texas.

Blumel, who made his North American professional debut this season, ranks second among the Texas Stars in goals (5), shares second in points (5-6--11) and ranks third in assists (6). He also ranks first in points-per-game average (1.22), shares third in power-play goals (2) and ranks second in shots on goal (32) in nine games. Among AHL rookies, Blumel shares second in goals and ranks third in points.

The 6-foot, 200-pound native of Tabor, Czechia was originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Murray, 24, has appeared in five games this season for Texas, posting a 2-2-0 record, 2.00 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and one shutout. In his first professional season, he ranks second among rookie goaltenders and shares seventh in the league in GAA and ranks third among rookies and seventh in the AHL with a .926 SV%. Murray finished the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout with Texas, earning a 5-1-0 record, a 1.68 GAA and a .947 SV%.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta signed a one-year entry-level contract on Oct. 31.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.