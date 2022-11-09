Strong Second Period Leads Monsters To 5-2 Victory Over Griffins
November 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-2 on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 6-5-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Griffins grabbed the lone goal of the opening frame at 18:10 from Donovan Sebrango leaving the Monsters down 1-0 after 20 minutes. Grand Rapids' Steven Kampfer scored at 3:36 of the second period, but Cleveland responded with three goals in under five minutes to take the lead. Tyler Angle notched his first tally of the night at 8:07 assisted by Justin Richards and David Jiricek before adding a second marker at 12:46 off a feed from Richards. Carson Meyer picked up a quick goal just 11 seconds later with a helper from Josh Dunne pushing the Monsters ahead 3-2 heading into the final intermission. Cleveland added two more goals in the third frame starting with Owen Sillinger at 10:25 assisted by Cole Fonstad and Billy Sweezey followed by a shorthanded marker from Fonstad at 19:28 with a helper from Gavin Bayreuther securing the Monsters 5-2 win.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves for the victory while Grand Rapids' Victor Brattstrom made 17 saves in defeat.
The Monsters hit the road to visit the Rochester Americans on Friday, November 11, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 3 2 - - 5
GR 1 1 0 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 22 0/2 5/5 10 min / 5 inf
GR 32 0/5 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov W 30 2 1-0-0
GR Brattstrom L 17 5 2-1-0
Cleveland Record: 6-5-0-0, 3rd North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 5-6-0-0, 4th Central Division
