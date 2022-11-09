Charlotte FC Night to Take Place December 3

The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they will host a Charlotte FC Night during their game on Saturday, Dec. 3!

In partnership with the MLS club, the Checkers will wear special jerseys inspired by Charlotte FC that will be exclusively available during an online auction on the day of the game.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms can be purchased individually or as part of a package that includes a choice of two themed items: a t-shirt or a commemorative puck that both include elements of the game-worn jersey design.

For more information on ticket options, please visit charlottecheckers.com or contact a Checkers representative at (704) 342-4423 or [email protected].

More details surrounding the event, including in-game appearances and events, will be announced as they become available.

