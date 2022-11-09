Phantoms Announce Goaltending Transactions

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the following transactions involving three goaltenders:

Sam Ersson has been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Philadelphia Flyers

Pat Nagle has been loaned by the Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL

Nolan Maier has been recalled from the Reading Royals to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Ersson, 23, was recalled to the Flyers for one day while Carter Hart was unavailable due to illness. The Round 5 selection of the Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft picked up his first career professional win on Saturday at Laval with a 35-save performance in a 3-2 overtime decision.

Nagle, 35, has played in three games with Reading this season going 1-2-0, 4.71, .823. Last year with the Phantoms, he was 10-6-6 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. Nagle also played in 17 games with Reading last year where he was 11-3-3, 2.41, .925. Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February. He is the ECHL's third all-time winningest goaltender with 203 career victories.

Maier, 21, is a rookie goaltender from Yorkton, SASK has played in five games with Reading going 1-2-1, 2.59, .887. With the Phantoms in the preseason, he made 27 saves on 28 shots in 40 minutes of action at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on October 7 and he also played at PPL Center as the Flyers starting goalie against the New York Rangers on September 16. With the Saskatoon Blades in Major Juniors, Maier set a WHL record with 122 career wins.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center with a pair of games this weekend. Friday at 7:05 p.m. against the Springfield Thunderbirds is our WFMZ-69 Phantoms Coat Drive. Fans receive tickets to the game if they donate a new or gently used coat on Friday before 5:00 p.m.

Saturday at 7:05 p.m. is 90s Night. Be sure to get your "All 90s" package deal beginning at just $39 including one ticket to the game on Saturday and one ticket to the I Love the 90s concert at PPL Center on Friday, November 18 with Vanilla Ice. The Saturday game is also Boy Scout Night.

