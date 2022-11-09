Foudy Nets Winner In Colorado's 3-2 Win Over Stars

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Jean-Luc Foudy buried the game-winning goal just 1:54 into the third period, as the Eagles defeated the Texas Stars 3-2 on Tuesday. Fellow forward Jayson Megna notched a goal and an assist in the victory, while goaltender Jonas Johansson earned his second straight win in net, making 25 saves on 27 shots.

Colorado would jump out to an early lead when a power play set up Megna to tip a shot past Texas goalie Anton Khudobin, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 3:52 into the contest.

Texas would answer back when forward Tanner Kero collected a cross-slot pass and lifted a shot from the top of the crease into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 at the 9:57 mark of the first period.

As time wound down in the opening 20 minutes of play, forward Cal Burke would deflect a shot from the point, lighting the lamp and putting Colorado back on top 2-0 with only 3:11 remaining in the period. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Stars 14-6 in first frame and took their 2-1 advantage into the intermission.

Texas would turn the tables in the second period, outshooting Colorado 15-7. The Stars would also collect the lone goal of the middle frame when a power play set up forward Riley Barber to bury a wrister from the slot, tying the game at 2-2 at the 16:58 mark of the second stanza.

With the contest still deadlocked at 2-2 after 40 minutes, the Eagles would take advantage of a 3-on-2 rush when Foudy unfurled a wrister from the slot that beat Khudobin and gave Colorado a 3-2 edge at the 1:54 mark of the third period.

Texas would pull Khudobin to bring on the extra attacker in the final 90 seconds of play, but Johansson and company would not cede an equalizer, as the Eagles held on for the 3-2 victory.

Colorado outshot the Stars 29-27, as the Eagles and Stars both finished 1-for-5 on the power play.

