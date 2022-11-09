Crunch Defeated by Amerks, 3-1

November 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 25-of-27 shots. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 34-of-35 between the pipes for the Amerks.

Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities but went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Seven minutes into the first period, Ethan Prow gave the Amerks the lead with a wrist shot from the blue line.

After a scoreless second period, the Crunch evened the score just 1:44 into the final frame when Gage Goncalves sent a cross-zone pass for Fortier to fire into the back of the net.

Rochester quickly regained their lead just over a minute later when Zach Berzolla tipped the puck past Alnefelt. The Amerks then secured their victory with an empty-net goal from Lukas Rousek in the final seconds.

The Crunch host the Belleville Senators on Friday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.