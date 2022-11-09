Eagles Edge Stars in Back-And-Forth Game in Colorado

Colorado Eagles' Shane Bowers Battles Texas Stars' Jerad Rosburg

(Texas Stars, Credit: Nick Monaghan) Colorado Eagles' Shane Bowers Battles Texas Stars' Jerad Rosburg(Texas Stars, Credit: Nick Monaghan)

LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 3-2 to the Colorado Eagles Tuesday night at the Budweiser Events Center in a back-and-forth affair.

The Eagles struck first when Jayson Megna tipped in a Brad Hunt shot 10 seconds into a power play just 3:52 into the opening period. Texas evened the score at 9:57 when Tanner Kero tapped in a backdoor feed from Will Butcher to capitalize on an odd man rush into Colorado's zone. At the 16:49 mark, Callahan Burke tipped in a second shot for the Eagles to help Colorado reclaim the lead. Carrying a 2-1 lead after one period of play, Colorado outshot Texas 14-6 in the frame.

Riley Barber scored the only goal in the middle period to tie the game when he scored his team-high seventh goal of the season off the left post and in just nine seconds into a power play from the high slot late in the period. The Stars outshot the Eagles 14-5 in the second period and found themselves possessing a 20-19 shots advantage with 40 minutes of action by the wayside.

Colorado reclaimed the lead early in the third period when Jean-Luc Foudy beat Stars' netminder Anton Khudobin from the slot into the lower-left corner at 1:54. The Eagles never looked back, maintaining the one-goal lead for a 3-2 victory over the Stars.

In goal for the Eagles and picking up the win was Jonas Johansson who made 25 saves on 27 shots. For the Stars, Khudobin got his fourth straight call to start and stopped 26 of the Eagles' 29 shots.

The Stars take on the Eagles again in the two-game series finale back at the Budweiser Events Center Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m. CST.

