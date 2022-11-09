Teddy Bear Toss Returns to CAA Arena, in Support of Belleville Firefighters Toy Drive

November 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to kick off the Holiday Season with a fan favourite community initiative, as the Teddy Bear Toss returns, on Saturday November 26, 2022, when the Sens host the Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens).

Fans in attendance will throw stuffed animals and toys onto the ice when the Senators score their first goal that night, with those toys being donated this year, to the Belleville Firefighters Toy Drive. Members of the community can drop off new stuffed toys to the Belleville Sens office (on the second level of the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre) starting immediately, or fans can bring them to the game on November 26.

"We're ecstatic to be bringing the Teddy Bear Toss back this season," said Belleville Sens Manager of Business Operations Ben Cochrane. "Supporting families across the Quinte Region is one of the core values of our organization and there are few better ways to do that during the holidays, than to collect these toys and donate them to a program like the Belleville Firefighters Toy Drive. We hope the entire community will rally around this event and help us to fill the ice with bears and make the holiday season a little bit brighter for children around the region that might need a little bit of extra help."

All toys dropped off in advance will be pre-bagged in clear plastic bags (to help stop the toys from sticking to the ice) and will be distributed to fans as they arrive at CAA Arena prior to the Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans who bring toys on game day will also be provided with a bag to put those toys in before they are thrown.

Tickets to the Belleville Sens Teddy Bear Toss game and other home games at CAA Arena, are available now via Ticketmaster, with information on other ticket options including promotional packs, group experiences, premium ticketing and more, available by visiting the Belleville Senators website.

