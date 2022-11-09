Silver Knights Shut Out By Gulls, 7-0

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls, 7-0, on Tuesday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. The San Diego Gulls had multiple players record three points or more on the evening. Rocco Grimaldi led with four points (1G, 3A) while Justin Kirkland (1G, 2A) recorded three.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx opened the scoring on the power-play. Jacob Perreault and Drew Helleson also both recorded goals in the first period.

Kirkland, Groulx, Grimaldi, and Danny O'Regan extended San Diego's lead, each scoring a goal in the second period.

Lukas Dostal earned a shutout, stopping 26 shots.

The Silver Knights will continue their season away on Thursday, Nov. 10, in Abbotsford. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and fans can tune in on 1230 The Game and AHLTV.

