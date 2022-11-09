Anaheim Ducks Recall Pavol Regenda from San Diego
November 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled left wing Pavol Regenda from San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Regenda, 22 (12/7/99), began the season with Anaheim, recording two points (0-2=2) in five NHL games, including his first two career NHL points (both assists) and added a +2 rating Oct. 17 at the New York Rangers after making his NHL debut Oct. 12 vs. Seattle. The 6-4, 212-pound forward recorded a point in each of his first four career AHL games with San Diego (2-2=4, +2), including goals in each of his first two games with the Gulls Nov. 2 at Bakersfield and Nov. 4 vs. Milwaukee.
A native of Michalovce, Slovakia, Regenda helped Slovakia to a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, scoring 1-3=4 points with a +5 rating. He also represented his country at the 2022 World Championship, leading Slovakia in goals (5) while ranking tied for second among team leaders in scoring (5-1=6 points in eight games). Regenda also appeared at the 2019 World Junior Championship (1-2=3 in five games) and 2017 U-18 World Championship. Regenda skated in 93 career Extraliga games (2020-22) with HK Dukla Michalovce, recording 26-38=64 points with a +20 rating and 119 PIM.
