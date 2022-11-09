First Roadrunners TV Broadcast on CW Tucson Is Saturday

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, and KWBA-TV, owned and operated by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) announced today that the first broadcast of the season for Roadrunners Hockey on The CW Tucson will be Saturday at 7 p.m. when the Roadrunners host the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Complete Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, November 12 7 p.m. Vs Coachella Valley

Saturday, December 10 7 p.m. Vs Ontario

Sunday, January 29 4 p.m. Vs Abbotsford

Saturday, February 18 7 p.m. Vs Henderson

Saturday, March 18 7 p.m. Vs Calgary

Saturday, April 8 7 p.m. Vs Texas

This will be the third season that the Roadrunners and The CW Tucson have teamed up to bring Southern Arizona live coverage of the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes.

"We're excited to continue sharing and growing Roadrunners hockey with our community through the television platform on The CW Tucson." said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "Our partnership to televise Roadrunners games has been well received by the Southern Arizona viewing audience and also given our corporate partners an additional way to connect with our fans,"

"We're looking forward to another exciting season of Roadrunner Hockey on The CW Tucson," said Tregg White, vice president and general manager of KWBA and KGUN. "We've been televising HBCU football games and a special Northern Arizona University football game on The CW Tucson; so when we have an opportunity to televise live local sports like the Roadrunners, it's even better."

"Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will be joined by Brett Fera, Roadrunners Writer for the Arizona Daily Star for Saturday's season premiere. The television broadcast will be simulcast on the home of Roadrunners Radio Fox Sports 1450 AM as well. The broadcast will be produced by FLOODstream.

All broadcasts will feature live interviews with Head Coach Steve Potvin and select players throughout the game. The first broadcast of the season will feature intermission features on this week's team visit to Southern Arizona VA Healthcare and a special edition of "My First Roadrunners Game" with Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov.

Roadrunners Corporate Partners presenting the broadcast include: Banner Health, Jim Click Automotive Team, Pima Federal Credit Union, Tuff Shed, Visit Tucson, O'Rielly Chevrolet and 92.9 The Bull.

CW Tucson can be found on the following stations: COX - Channel 8 and 1008 in HD, COMCAST - Channel 8 DIRECT TV - Channel 58 (also in HD) DISH NETWORK - Channel 58 (also in HD) ANTENNA - 58.1.

