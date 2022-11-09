This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey
November 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
The Iowa Wild took five out of a possible six points in their three games last week. The Wild beat Grand Rapids 6-3 in the first School Day Game since 2019 before picking up a point in Friday's contest versus the Griffins. Mitchell Chaffee scored twice late in Sunday's game at Rockford to force overtime and the Wild ultimately prevailed in a 5-4 shootout win. Iowa plays eight out of the next nine games on the road, including a weekend set this Friday and Saturday at Milwaukee and Chicago. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!
TEAM LEADERS
Points: Sammy Walker (10, 5g-5a)
Goals: Sammy Walker (5g)
Assists: Sammy Walker (5g)
PIM: Joseph Cramarossa, Brandon Baddock (23)
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at Milwaukee Admirals
Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at Chicago Wolves
NOTABLE STORYLINES
Sammy Walker leads the Wild in goals (5), assists (5), and points (10). He is also tied for second among AHL rookies in goals scored, trailing Cleveland's Kirill Marchenko (6) with one less game played.
Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa became the third and fourth Iowa callups to Minnesota this season last week.
Mitchell Chaffee has six points in his last five games, including two late goals on Sunday that forced Iowa's game versus Rockford into overtime.
Iowa has secured seven out of a possible 10 points in their last five games.
IN THE COMMUNITY
Michael Milne, Sammy Walker, and Crash visited Dough Co. Pizza Tuesday. Be on the lookout for a special Iowa Wild menu item in coming weeks!
The Wild will support the Girls on the Run 5K on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Principal Park. Girls on the Run Central Iowa provides fun, evidence-based programs that inspire all girls to build their confidence, kindness, and decision making skills.
THEY SAID IT!
"I thought we battled hard all the way through. The goal review was huge. (Fogarty) had a really great shot. I thought we stuck with it and I'm glad we got the win" - Iowa Wild forward Nic Petan after posting three assists and the shootout winner in Sunday's 5-4 win over the IceHogs.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
