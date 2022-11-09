Strauss Mann Recalled from Wichita Thunder
November 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of theSan Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the club has recalled goaltenderStrauss Mann from the Wichita Thunder, the team's ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate.
Mann, 24, saw his first AHL action with the Barracuda on Oct. 26, allowing two goals on 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Ontario Reign.
In four games with the Thunder, Mann went 4-0 with a 2.24 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage. He was named ECHL Rookie of the Month in October after playing in just two games.
In 2021-22 he appeared in 22 games for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), earning a 13-8-1 record with a 2.19 goals-against average (GAA), a .914 save percentage (SV%) and three shutouts. Mann ranked tied for fourth in the league in GAA, fifth in SV% and tied for sixth in shutouts. Mann also represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics, appearing in two games and registering a 1-1 record with a 1.85 GAA and .945 SV%.
Prior to his time in the SHL, Mann played for the University of Michigan for three seasons, appearing in 77 games and recording a 34-29-9 record with 11 shutouts, 2.14 GAA and .926 SV% along with four assists. Mann had stellar seasons in 2019-20, when he posted a 18-13-4 record a 1.85 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage, and 2020-21, going 11-9-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. He finished his NCAA career ranked fourth in Michigan history in shutouts and his six shutouts in 2019-20 tied Michigan's single-season record.
Mann received several accolades during his collegiate career, including becoming the first goalie in 78 years to be named the team captain for the 2020-21 season, Additionally, he was named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and named to the First All-Star Team (2019-20), named a Second Team All-Star (2020-21), Academic All-Big Ten (2019-20, 2020-21), and was the Michigan Student Athlete Rookie of the Year (2018-19).
He spent the 2017-18 season with Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League (USHL), recording a 22-8-3 record, five shutouts, and a 1.86 GAA and .932 SV%. During postseason play, he helped lead Fargo to the Clark Cup Championship, posting a 11-2-1 record over 14 games with a 2.09 GAA, .932 SV% and two shutouts. He was also named to the USHL Third All-Star Team.
The six-foot, 174-pound goaltender is a native of Greenwich, CT.
