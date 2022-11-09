Lucas Johansen Returns to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Lucas Johansen has been loaned to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Johansen, 24, has one goal in six games with Hershey this season. The Vancouver, British Columbia native had his best professional season with the Bears last year, scoring 28 points (8g, 20a) and earning a +20 rating in 62 games.

In parts of six seasons with Hershey, Johansen has skated in 201 career AHL games, compiling 74 points (18g, 56a). He was Hershey's Rookie of the Year in 2017-18, striking for 27 points (6g, 21a) in 74 games.

He appeared in one game with the Capitals during his recall, skating on Nov. 7 versus Edmonton. He made his NHL debut with Washington on Dec. 31, 2021, collecting an assist at Detroit.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, with three home games this weekend. The Bears host Bridgeport Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., before welcoming the Laval Rocket on Hersheypark Pass Night on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

