Series Preview VS. ABB: November 10 & 12

November 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Abbotsford Canucks in a two game away series. They will be at Abbotsford Centre on Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 12. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson stands 10th in the Pacific Division. Through their first 11 games of the season, the Silver Knights are 2-9-0.

Sheldon Rempal leads the Silver Knights in scoring with 8 points (5G, 3A). He played for the Abbotsford Canucks last season, scoring 69 points (33G, 36A) in 55 games.

Goaltender Jiri Patera has played in seven games. He holds a GAA of 3.20 and a save percentage of 0.884.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Abbotsford Canucks sit at seventh in the Pacific Division with eight games played. Through those eight games, they are 4-3-1.

Linus Karlsson leads the scoring for Abbotsford with 10 points (3G, 7A) this season. Will Lockwood leads the team in goals with five. Arturs Silovs has played six games for the Canucks with a GAA of 3.14 and a save percentage of 0.873.

LAST TIME AROUND

The Henderson Silver Knights have not yet played the Canucks this season. The two teams last met in the regular season on Dec. 19, 2021. The Henderson Silver Knights triumphed, 3-1, with returning players Jonas Rondbjerg and Zack Hayes both appearing on the scoresheet.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

On Tuesday, the Henderson Silver Knights dropped a single game against the San Diego Gulls. The Knights were shut out, 7-0.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Sheldon Rempal: 8 (5G, 3A)

Byron Froese: 5 (2G, 4A)

Daniil Miromanov: 6 (1G, 5A)

Gage Quinney: 6 (1G, 5A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 5 (2G, 3A)

VIEWING INFORMATION

Thursday, Nov. 10: Watch on AHL TV with subscription, or listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

Saturday, Nov. 12: Watch on AHL TV with subscription, or listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.