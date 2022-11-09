Barracuda Shut Out By Wranglers, 4-0
November 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Calgary, AB - The San Jose Barracuda (4-4-0-1) dropped its fifth consecutive game on Tuesday, 4-0, at the Scotiabank Saddledome against the Calgary Wranglers (5-5-0-0).
Despite out shooting the Wranglers 17-to-3 in the first period, the Barracuda would give up the only goal of the frame at 4:32 as Emilio Pettersen (1) ripped in a breakaway-shot top-shelf over the glove of Eetu Makiniemi. The Barracuda also killed off the only power play of the first, and the game remained 1-0 Wranglers after 20.
In the second, Calgary would put the game away with two goals just 52 seconds apart. First, Rory Kerins (1) wrapped in his own rebound at 17:20 and then Matt Phillips (9) extended his point streak to a league-high eight games with a sharp-angle shot at 18:52, ending Makiniemi's night after giving up three goals on 15 shots. Phillips now leads the AHL in goals and co-leads the league in points (14).
In the third, former Barracuda d-man Nicholas Meloche (1) would net his first goal in 38 games at 10:01 to give Calgary a 4-0 lead.
The Barracuda return home on Thursday to take on the Ontario Reign, beginning a four-game homestand. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.
