Blues Recall Nikita Alexandrov & Josh Leivo

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on injured reserve (IR) with an upper-body injury.

Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in nine games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting eight points (four goals, four assists) and four penalty minutes. Originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the Burgwedel, Germany, native has amassed 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) and 30 penalty minutes in 83 career AHL regular-season games.

Leivo, 29, has made two appearances with the Thunderbirds this season, tallying four points (three goals, one assist). He has also dressed in three games with the Blues. The Innisfil, Ontario, native joined the Blues as a free agent on July 14, 2022. Overall, Leivo has produced 77 points (38 goals, 39 assists) and 68 penalty minutes in 217 career NHL regular-season games.

Neighbours, 20, has dressed in 11 games with the Blues this season, recording one goal and four penalty minutes. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Neighbours was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Brown, 24, has appeared in five games with the Blues this season. The St. Louis native was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 25, 2021. Overall, Brown has collected 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 74 career NHL regular-season games.

