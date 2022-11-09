Ranta Heads to Avalanche, Tardif Recalled by Eagles

November 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Sampo Ranta has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. In a separate transaction, forward Ben Tardif has been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Ranta has notched one goal and one assist in 10 AHL games with Colorado this season, and now returns to the NHL where he skated in 10 regular season games with the Avalanche during the 2021-22 season. In addition, the 22-year-old also appeared in two Stanley Cup Playoff contests with Colorado in 2021. A third-round pick of Colorado in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Ranta helped guide the University of Minnesota to a Big-10 Championship in 2021 and would go on to be named an All-American during the 2020-21 campaign with the Gophers.

Tardif posted four penalty minutes in 15 AHL games with Colorado during the 2021-22 season and this year has already generated two goals and seven assists in just seven ECHL contests with the Grizzlies. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound winger posted 20 goals and 39 assists last year with Utah. Prior to making the jump to the pro game, Tardif helped lead the Victoriaville Tigres to a QMJHL Championship during the 2020-21 season.

Colorado will be back in action when they take on the Texas Stars on Wednesday, November 9th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.