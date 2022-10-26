Dallas Stars Recall Matej Blumel; Loan Jacob Peterson to Texas Stars
October 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Matej Blumel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the team has loaned forward Jacob Peterson to Texas.
Blumel, 22, who made his North American professional debut this season with Texas, leads rookies and shares first among all AHL skaters in goals (5) and shares third in points (5-3--8) in five games with Texas. He is also tied for second overall in power-play goals (2) and tied for sixth in shots on goal (19). Additionally, Blumel ranks second among AHL rookies in points-per-game average (1.60) and shares fifth in assists (3).
The 6-foot, 200-pound native of Tabor, Czechia was originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Peterson, 23, has appeared in one game this season with the Stars, going scoreless in 12:19 TOI on Oct. 24 at Ottawa.
The Lidkoping, Sweden native appeared in 65 games as a rookie during the 2021-22 campaign with the Stars, recording 12 goals and 17 points (12-5--17). He also skated in three postseason games in Dallas' First Round series vs. Calgary. Additionally, Peterson played six games with Texas in 2021-22, registering five points (2-3--5).
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound forward was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
