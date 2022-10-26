Amerks Sign Davidson to Professional Tryout

October 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed defenseman Brandon Davidson to a professional tryout (PTO). The veteran blueliner is expected to meet the team in Laval for this weekend's set of games against the Rocket at Place Bell.

Davidson returns for his third stint with the organization after appearing in 25 games with the team since the start of the 2020-21 season. In addition to recording one goal and five assists in 2021-22, Davidson skated in six Calder Cup Playoff contests during the Amerks' run to the North Division Finals.

A native of Lethbridge, Alberta, the 31-year-old Davidson has totaled 23 points (9+14) in 183 career NHL games with Buffalo, Calgary, Chicago, Edmonton, Montreal, New York Islanders, and San Jose while also adding 55 points (16+39) over 215 AHL contests with Rochester, Stockton, Rockford and Oklahoma City.

During the 2012-13 season, he received the AHL's Fred T. Hunt Award in recognition of his sportsmanship, determination, and dedication to the game of hockey.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 209-pound defenseman played three seasons with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. He was named to the WHL (East) Second All-Star Team in 2012 after a 49-point campaign as the captain of the Pats in his last junior season.

Davidson was originally drafted in sixth round (162nd overall) by the Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Amerks 2022-23 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $15 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2022

Amerks Sign Davidson to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.