Admirals Take Wild Shoot-Out Win

Milwaukee, WI-Tommy Novak scored in the fourth round of the shoot-out to seal a wild 6-5 shoot-out win over the Texas Stars in a game that featured 10 combined in just over 30 minutes of play from the beginning of the second period to the middle of the third.

Mark Jankowski scored a pair of goals on the night to give him a team-high four on the season, and added an assist for a three-point night. Defenseman Jordan Gross dished out a pair of assists and also converted in the first round of the shoot-out, while Mark Del Gaizo, Phil Tomasino, and Egor Afanasyev all found the back of the net.

Devin Cooley stopped 30 shots in regulation and then three of four shoot-out attempts to earn his second win in as many starts on the young season.

After a scoreless first period, Texas scored twice in the first 1:14 of the second period to grab a 2-0 lead. However, the Admirals battled back to tie the score at two courtesy of goals by Jankowski at 12:08 and Del Gaizo at 13:52. However, Fredrik Karlstrom got his second of the game with 1:22 to play in the sandwich frame to give the Stars a 3-2 advantage after 40 minutes of play.

The third period would turn out to be the wildest of a wild night. Jankowski tied the game for Milwaukee just 30 seconds into the final frame when Luke Evangelista's shot deflected off his skate and into the Texas net. Shortly thereafter Afanasyev's shot from below the goal line slipped by Anton Khudobin and then Phil Tomasino's first as an Admiral at 3:26 gave Milwaukee a 5-3 advantage.

It should come as no surprise that the Stars had no quit in them as Curtis McKenzie and Riley Barber scored just 30 seconds apart to knot the score at five with just over seven minutes to play.

The rest of regulation and five minutes of overtime surprisingly didn't produce any more goals, setting the stage for the shoot-out where Novak and Gross scored for Milwaukee and Cooley stopped three of four Texas attempts.

The Admirals wrap up their three-game homestand when they play host to the Belleville Senators this Friday, October 28th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

