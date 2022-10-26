By the Numbers: October 26
October 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights have now played 6 games this season and are heading into back-to-back home matchups this weekend. Let's look at some of the key numbers over the first few weeks of play:
1: Two Silver Knights scored their first career AHL goal since the start of the 2022-23 season. Forward Kyle Marino tallied his on Oct. 19 against the Bakersfield Condors in his Silver Knights debut. He played in 24 games for the Chicago Wolves last season, winning a Calder Cup, and finished the 2021-22 season with 2 assists. Forward Sakari Manninen, playing in his first professional North American season, tallied his on Oct. 15. He joins the Silver Knights after 9 professional seasons in Europe.
13: Nothing unlucky here - 13 different skaters for the Henderson Silver Knights have recorded two or more points through the first six games of the season.
2: Defenseman Brayden Pachal enters his second season as captain of the Silver Knights. He finished last season with 11 points (2G, 9A) in 65 games. So far, Pachal has notched 3 points (1G, 2A) in 6 games.
40: Defenseman Lukas Cormier, #40, scored his first professional point in his professional debut on Oct. 15 against the Tucson Roadrunners. In his junior career, he won the QMJHL Defenseman of the Year trophy twice.
5: Forward Sheldon Rempal leads the Silver Knights with five points (2G, 3A) in six games this season. He has collected one goal and one assist on the power-play, while also recording a shorthanded assist against the San Jose Barracuda. Rempal finished last season with 69 points in 55 games as a member of the Abbotsford Canucks.
17: With several exciting new faces on the HSK roster for this season, there are plenty of familiar ones as well. 17 players on the current roster appeared in at least one game for the team last season, including six defensemen.
